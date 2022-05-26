CHICAGO (AP) — Another Illinois resident has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested this week.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Bokoski was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building.

A federal magistrate judge ordered him released on his own recognizance.

The complaint says Bokoski and his father, 58-yar-old Bradley James Bokoski of Utah, traveled to Washington to hear President Donald Trump speak at a rally and then followed the crowd to the Capitol, which they entered through a breached Senate door.

The elder Bokoski was arrested Wednesday in Utah.