BELLEVILLE, Ill. – It’s officially apple picking season at Eckert’s farms. Pick-your-own apple season started at its Belleville and Grafton farms.

You can pick ‘gala’ apples at all those locations right now. You can also start picking honey crisp apples at the same location later this month.

The Millstadt farm opens September 6, and will also have ‘Jonathan’ apples available to pick. This is the 60th year for pick-your own apples at Eckert’s.