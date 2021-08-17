Apple picking starts this week at Eckert’s Illinois farms, date night event set for September

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Pick-your-own-apple season starts this week at two Eckert’s locations in Illinois.

Customers can make reservations online starting Thursday, Aug. 19, for the Belleville location, and Saturday, Aug. 21, for the Grafton location to apple pick, according to a press release.

Prices start at $2 for weekdays and $5 for weekends. Children aged two and under can attend for free.

“Apple season is extremely near and dear to our hearts,” said Angie Eckert, vice president of retail operations.

“It all started with apple trees over 100 years ago, and Eckert’s grows more than 20 different varieties each year. You can find everything from Red Delicious and Granny Smith apples to lesser-known varieties such as the Pixie Crunch which are perfect snacks for the kids. Apple season marks the start of fall here at the farm, and it’s one of the most festive and fun times of the year.”

In addition to apple picking, Eckert’s Farm in Belleville will host Orchard Date Night Thursday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 per person that includes Eckert’s new signature pumpkin beer, a tractor ride to the apple orchards, apple picking (limit is two pounds of apples), a flight of four hard ciders, and a boxed snack pack, the press release states.

Those interested can purchase tickets online.