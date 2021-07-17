Area youth participate in football camp in memory of Jaylon McKenzie

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Local youth football players are participating in a special football camp Saturday at Jaycee Park in Belleville, Illinois.

In 2019, up and coming football star, Jaylon McKenzie, was hit by a stray bullet and killed during an 8th grade party. And now his mother is carrying on his memory with the Jaylon McKenzie Youth Football Camp.

The location of this year’s camp was selected because it is where Jaylon got his start in football with the Belleville Knights.

Former St. Louis Rams RB Arlen Harris along with other NFL players have hosted a free non-contact youth football camp annually through the NFLPlay60 program for years.

They partnered with the Rising Star Foundation this year which was founded due to their fallen alumnus Jaylon McKenzie.

The camp will be a fun and engaging experience for youngsters focused around skill development and character education.

For more information, visit https://www.trainrunit.com/events/2021/7/17/jaylon-mckenzie-youth-football-camp.