CENTRALIA, Ill. — Police are still searching for an armed and dangerous man after he went missing in southern Marion County. They are asking anyone who sees Jonathon L. Hunt, 23, to call 911 immediately. Do not approach him. He is described as a white male, 6’02, 150 lbs.

Officers were called to the 500 block of North James in Centralia at around 7 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. They found a victim in a domestic dispute and took them to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hunt was identified as a person of interest in this case. Officers found his vehicle abandoned near the intersection of Highway 161 and Route 37 in Marion County. Police searched the area but were unable to find Hunt.

Do you have any information about his location? Call the Centralia Police Department at 618-533-7602 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 618-548-2141.