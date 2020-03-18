Arrest made following another arson in Macoupin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – An arsonist has struck yet again in Macoupin County, but this time authorities say they’ve taken one person into custody.

“It’s very dangerous. It’s a lot of territory to cover. It’s hard to be everywhere at once,” said Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl.

Authorities believe nine local arson cases are all connected. At points, there were multiple fires being set in a single day stretching over a three-month period.

That’s what first responders in Macoupin County have had to deal with.

“They’ve been located throughout Macoupin County,” Kahl said. “North of Carlinville, west of Carlinville, south of Carlinville, west of Gillespie, and north of Mount Olive.”

The sheriff’s office has arrested 30-year-old Christopher Walker.

Deputies caught Walker at the last scene along Route 4 where an old abandoned house went up in flames. Authorities say two firefighters were injured while trying to put it out.

“Not seriously injured but enough to put them out of work and cause them stress in their life,” Kahl said.

The sheriff says most of the fires were in barns and on piles of hay but these arsons are not victimless crimes.

“It’s their livelihood and they were depending on this highway and now someone has come in and burned those hay and that means they have to go buy hay,” the sheriff said.

Walker was charged with four counts of aggravated arson, six counts of arson, and one count of criminal damage to property.