COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – After nearly four months, authorities in Collinsville have made an arrest in connection with a kidnapping at a local shopping center and subsequent sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Timothy Dubois Jr., 39, with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The crimes occurred around 7:05 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, in the Collinsville Crossing retail complex.

The victim told Collinsville police she’d been abducted at knifepoint while waiting in her car for an online order at a Starbucks.

The man, who was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black high-top tennis shoes, displayed a large knife and directed her to drive to the Troy, Illinois area. Once they arrived at the designated location, the man sexually assaulted her.

The man drove the victim back to Collinsville Crossing, parked her car in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot just after 7:50 a.m., and ran away on foot.