MARYVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made an arrest for last week’s murder of a Jennings man in Maryville, Illinois.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced charges Monday against Daniel Johnson.

Prosecutors allege Johnson drove from the St. Louis area across the Mississippi River to kill 40-year-old Ronland Holland.

Investigators said the two men knew one another and it’s believed Johnson acted alone. Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning in Normandy, Missouri.

“The group headed to Maryville and in about two hours after that initial phone call, we were ready to head out and follow up on leads. (Detectives) worked all night looking for leads to solve this crime,” said Major Jeff Connor, commander of the Major Case Squad.

The shooting itself happened around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Maryville Police found Holland lying in a pool of blood in the 2000 block of N. Bluff Road.

The Maryville Police Department requested the Major Case Squad to investigate. They were able to tie the crime scene to St. Louis, where they found Holland’s abandoned car.

“In terms of working together, these are incredible individuals. They are hard workers, they take the job seriously, they are serving the community well,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine.

Johnson was charged with murder, use of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Major Case Squad did not close a motive for the killing nor explain what led the two men to Maryville prior to the murder.