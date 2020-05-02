As restrictions relaxed in Illnois, local pastor okay with worshippers still watching services online

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is relaxing some COVID-19 restrictions, including allowing in-person church services. Many people are excited, while others are expressing concern.

The sign on the marquee outside of Church of the Living God in Fairview Heights encourages churchgoers to livestream the service and the pastor says he wants to keep it that way for now.

“I feel like I’m almost a Zoom master now,” Bishop Rex Waddell said.

For the past month or so, worshippers have had no choice but to receive their praise and worship through online video conferences.

“I was stuck between denial and conspiracy,” he said. “What’s going on and why it’s going on? Once I got past that, I looked for the opportunity in it.”

To Bishop Waddell’s delight, the opportunity turned out to be endless.

So far, he says it’s been a complete success – both financially and spiritually.

“We’ve had some thoughts, if we closed our doors what about our mortgages, what about our salaries?” Waddell said. “The people have been tremendously supportive and their generosity has been overwhelming, so it’s been a good thing.”

In other parts of Illinois, other pastors are singing a different tune as Governor Pritzker receives mounting backlash.

From lawmakers taking their frustration to the courts, to residents taking their grievances to the capitol, it’s clear there’s a select few that are growing restless with the governor’s strict restrictions due to COVID-19.

So now as the light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, the governor decided to ease some restrictions. He added the exercise of religion to the list as essential activity, thus allows churches to hold services with no more than 10 people.

“We want people to be able to worship, we do,” Pritzker said in a press conference on Friday. “We want people to do it safety. We hope the parishioners and their faith leaders follow the guidelines being presented by science and the data.”

Understanding the governor’s tough position, Bishop Waddell cautions at moving too quickly with returning to the house of the Lord too soon.

“It’ll take at least 60 to 90 days to at least gradually fold back into an operational church, if we ever return to exactly where we were,” Waddell said. “I don’t know if where we were exist anymore.”

He says until he sees some steady progress, his congregation along with others are going to take it slow.

“God has the capacity to do his best work in our worst of time. That’s what we’re experiencing here,” the bishop said.