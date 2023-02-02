TROY, Ill. – Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers. They said Kinkel was living with dementia at an assisted living facility in Troy, Illinois, but was able to wander outside when temperatures were below freezing this week.

The Troy Police Department reported Kinkel’s body was found near the facility at 8:19 a.m. on Jan. 31. Kinkel’s family said surveillance images from the Aspen Creek assisted living facility in Troy showed her leaving alone at approximately 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There were no signs of foul play, according to the police. A statement from the department indicates a cause of death will not be determined until additional tests by the Madison County Coroner are completed.

Relatives of Kinkel said she worked in the real estate business in the Metro East before retiring. She was a wife and mother. Kinkel’s family said they want to make sure this case is investigated thoroughly because they do not want any other families to experience their grief.