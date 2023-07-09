CHICAGO — Chicago Fire reported of a fiery CTA bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive that left at least 23 injured in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to Chicago Fire Department, Lake Shore Drive northbound is closed due to a crash involving a car and a CTA bus near the 4400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Fire said six were transported to the hospital, 13 are in good condition and three are in critical condition. Seven individuals refused medical attention.

WGN is following the incident and will update as more information is available.