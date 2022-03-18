BETHALTO, Ill. — An ATM theft in Madison County, Illinois, may be linked to a nationwide crime ring involving similar thefts, according to authorities.

Police said a group of suspects used a stolen pickup truck to yank the ATM from its foundation at the Associated Bank on Texas Avenue in Bethalto Friday morning.

Someone called 911 after seeing the truck drag the ATM through a neighborhood.

“The caller that had called in indicated there was a vehicle dragging an object or item down the street. Our officers responded and found the suspects had torn the ATM off of its foundation,” said Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon.

Police later found the ATM abandoned in the middle of the street in a subdivision. They also found money on the ground.Dixon said surveillance video shows the suspects were in possession of the ATM for only a couple of minutes.

“We have secured some vehicles that were involved in the theft. We have secured the ATM. The only thing we don’t have at this point in time is the suspects,” the police chief said. “The ATM was destroyed trying to get the doors open because the locking mechanism was damaged, but it does not appear they got the money out of the ATM.”

Authorities said there have been a series of ATM thefts across the county, and many of the incidents might be the work of a crime ring out of Texas. In each incident, thieves use a stolen truck, crash into an ATM, grab the device and go.

“The FBI has been working this for some time, and for whatever reason, it’s just developed as a means of criminal opportunity for individuals within the Houston area out of Texas,” said Dixon.

In the Bethalto case, police are searching for at least three suspects. Investigators are also reviewing surveillance footage.