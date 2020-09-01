Authorities identify Godfrey toddler killed in hit-and-run

GODFREY, Ill. – Charges have not yet been filed against the alleged driver in Monday’s fatal hit and run crash in Godfrey. On Tuesday, the Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the toddler killed in the incident.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on West Delmar near Pine Grove Lane.

Investigators said Ellee Grace Kiser chased her dog into the street where she was struck by a full-size pickup truck. The driver stopped briefly after hitting Kiser and then fled.

Kiser was airlifted to a hospital where she pronounced dead. She was 2.

Within three hours of the hit and run, authorities received several tips on the driver’s location.

An autopsy confirmed Kiser died as a result of blunt head and neck trauma.

Funeral arrangements are still pending but are under the direction of Gent Funeral Home.