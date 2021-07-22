Authorities recover body of man who went missing in Cahokia Heights canal

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County Coroner has confirmed a man who went missing Tuesday evening in a Cahokia Heights canal was found dead the following day.

Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said the body of Randal Sullivan was recovered around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday from a canal near Route 3. Sullivan, a resident of East Carondelet, was 58.

Sullivan went missing right under the Route 3 overpass, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

A search party found some of Sullivan’s clothes that evening but could not find him.