EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The search is on for a gunman who shot and killed an auto parts store worker in East St. Louis.

The Illinois State Police is assisting the East St. Louis Police Department after Dantrell Smith was fatally wounded at the O’Reilly Auto Part Store near the corner of 25th and State streets around 7 p.m. Sunday. Smith was 33.

Smith was a loyal employee, according to shoppers who frequented the store.

“I knew him from coming in, if I get a part for a car or my son’s car. We had casual conversations and stuff. He was a nice guy,” Cedric Taylor said. “My heart goes out to his family. He was a working guy trying to make some money doing his job every day.”

Police would not confirm if the shooting happened inside or outside the business. Patrons are calling for the violence to end.

“People are losing their loved ones left and right over ignorant, stupid stuff and it don’t make no sense,” Vanessa Wilford said.

Residents claimed that Smith was inside the store when he was shot. Smith passed away at the scene.

Detectives would not confirm a motive or if they had any suspects in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police.

FOX 2 reached out to the auto parts store about the shooting and we have yet to hear back.