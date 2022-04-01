GREENFIELD, Ill. — A small community is mourning a baby and woman who both died in a mobile home fire Thursday in Greenfield, Illinois.

Five people were inside the home on Green Street when the fire broke out in the kitchen, according to fire officials. An 11-month-girl girl and a 77-year-old woman died in the blaze. The other people inside the home got out safely.

Greenfield Fire Chief Cory Hudson said his crew arrived within minutes of the emergency call, but the fire had already engulfed the house.

“A single-wide trailer is tough to put out. They kind of create their own wind tunnel, especially after it vents itself,” said Hudson. “I feel like our guys did everything that was possible.”

“If there’s any silver lining at all, it is that three people did get out safe,” said Hudson. “But the tragedy is definitely overshadowing that.”

Southern Baptist Church Pastor Preston McKinnon said the victims attended his church.

“It’s overwhelming. When you have a death of a small child, that impacts the whole community,” said Preston. “It’s going to be difficult Sunday to look back and see the empty chair.”

Greenfield is located about 65 miles north of St. Louis.