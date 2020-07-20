Back-to-school plans include doctor’s warning to be ready with backup plan

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Many schools announced their back to school plans Monday. Many of those in Illinois already unveiled their options.

Most districts offering options say families will have to stick with your choice for the entire semester.

Amy Smith, an Edwardsville mother of three, says she’s happy about her decision to send her children back to school.

“My children really seem to benefit from it. They really enjoy having a teacher,” she said. “I feel like they learn a little better when it’s not just coming from mom.”

Smith’s children attend Edwardsville Community Unit District 7.

“We’ve chosen to do in-person. My mother was a teacher and it just always seems like they have just a little bit more attention for someone that’s not around them all the time,” she said.

Schools have been planning constantly since the shutdown, working with doctors like Rachel Orscheln, MD.

“That involves looking for the guidance that’s come down from the Centers for Disease Control as well as guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and then we’ve been able to distill that to provide guidance to our local school districts about what is the best way to bring children back to school,” she said.

Dr. Orscheln is also Associate Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Washington University and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“We do have to be prepared to adapt to information as it emerges and we’re going to have to be prepared to respond to community circumstances so parents have to be prepared with back up plans,” she said.

Smith says she’s not only prepared but she’s happy with how her Edwardsville district adapted in the spring.

“(The district) got us out information that helped us stay on track,” she said. “Even the physical education teachers were sending out little lesson plans for us to keep our kids active. So, they really rose to the occasion with that.”

