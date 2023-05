BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Area Humane Society hosts its annual ‘Bags for Wags’ fundraiser Monday night.

Those puppies who wag their tails will benefit from the sale of designer bags. There will be a raffle and silent auction.

The big event is at 7:00 p.m. at the St. Clair Country Club. Tickets are $75, and includes dinner and drinks.