Bear spotted in field near New Baden, Illinois

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A bear was spotted in New Baden today near Route 177 on Clinton County Line Road according to the Mascoutah Herald.

It is not clear where the bear is heading. But many bears migrate from Wisconsin to Missouri through Illinois in the spring.

A bear was also spotted outside a near Waterloo, Illinois earlier this week. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is working to capture the large bear, seen near Old Baum Church Road Thursday morning in the Chantilly Village area.

It is not clear if the bear sightings are related.

If you spot the bear, the sheriff’s department said you should dial 911.

They also said:

DO NOT feed it

DO NOT approach

DO NOT shoot it

DO NOT leave dog or cat food outside

DO NOT put trash cans out until the day of pickup