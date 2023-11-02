Quincy, Ill. – The murder of Becky Bliefnick is the subject of an upcoming Dateline episode titled “Ghost Rider.” The episode delves into the death of Becky, the trial of her husband, and the ultimate verdict in the case.

Scheduled to air on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 9 p.m. Central Time, this Dateline NBC special shines a light on a tale of love gone awry.

Becky Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse at Blessing Hospital and a mother of three boys, was discovered dead at her home in Quincy, Illinois. When she failed to pick up her children from school, her father came to check on her. He then found Becky’s body.

She had been shot multiple times. Becky was found in her bathroom in February 2023.

In March, her husband, Timothy, found himself facing a first-degree murder charge. Prosecutors say he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her 14 times. The children were under Timothy’s care at the time.

Becky and Timothy were married in 2009. They had been living separately for roughly two years leading up to the murder. In the lead-up to their divorce, Becky sought legal protection by filing two orders: one against Timothy and another against his father.

According to The Daily Beast, the prosecution used Bliefnick’s internet searches for information on “how to open a door with a crowbar,” “how to make a homemade pistol silencer,” and how to remove gunpowder residue to make a strong case against him during the trial.

Initially, Timothy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but a grand jury ultimately found him guilty. As a consequence, he received a life sentence.

Further information

Timothy who made an appearance on “Family Feud” in 2020, was asked by the show’s host, Steve Harvey, to share his opinion on the ‘biggest wedding mistake’ someone could make.

To the surprise and perhaps discomfort of the audience, Timothy joked, “Said, ‘I do,'”. He then apologized to his wife and joked with Harvey that he would be “in trouble” later.

The episode was filmed in the fall of 2019 but aired on television screens in the spring of 2020. The couple then would be separated in 2021.