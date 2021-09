BELLEVILLE, Ill – The mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds is reopening next month. It is being re-activated to distribute Pfizer Booster shots.

The site will be open weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays starting on October 5, 2021.

You can get a COVID booster shot in St. Clair County now. The vaccination site at 330 West Main is open weekdays from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm and Saturdays from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm.