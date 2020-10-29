Belleville adds new lights to Main Street

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The City of Belleville, Illinois has installed new street lights on Main Street.
The city said the lights stretch from 6th to 12th Street and that they “make a huge impact.”
Some comments on the city’s Facebook post include:
looks wonderful! A MUCH needed facelift to West Main!
It looks beautiful. I hope we can fill those storefronts.
The city’s investment in the area is so appreciated. As a property owner in that corridor I am excited for more positive change ahead.
Would make a great Antique District.
Now we need incentives to draw businesses,organizations and funds to improve run down buildings. Let’s make our city shine!!!!!
