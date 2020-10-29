Belleville adds new lights to Main Street

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The City of Belleville, Illinois has installed new street lights on Main Street.

The city said the lights stretch from 6th to 12th Street and that they “make a huge impact.”

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

City of Belleville, Illinois Facebook Page

Some comments on the city’s Facebook post include:

looks wonderful! A MUCH needed facelift to West Main!

It looks beautiful. I hope we can fill those storefronts.

The city’s investment in the area is so appreciated. As a property owner in that corridor I am excited for more positive change ahead.

Would make a great Antique District.

Now we need incentives to draw businesses,organizations and funds to improve run down buildings. Let’s make our city shine!!!!!

Latest headlines: