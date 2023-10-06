BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A tasty fall favorite is happening this weekend. It’s the ‘Belleville Chili Cook-Off.’

It’s from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday on East Main Street. This is the 39th year for the event. There are more than 40 food vendors, plus live music and a 5K run and walk Saturday morning.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for many non-profit groups. You can vote for your favorite chili for a dollar per vote.

The money goes to the ‘Community Interfaith Food Pantry’ in Belleville.