Belleville District 118 to start school year with virtual learning

BELLEVILLE, IL – More than 3,800 students in Belleville will be starting the school year from home.

Belleville District 118 Superintendent Dr. Ryan Boike announced Monday that for the first nine weeks of the school year students will do all remote learning.

Boike said they had a plan to bring students back to school but safety is the priority and when you start thinking of all the things that could disrupt your plan it gets complicated.

District 118 is made up of nine elementary schools and two middle schools.

Boike said with high school students you can run an A/B scheduled and try and limit the number of students in the building at one time. He said they do not have that flexibility with kindergarteners or even fifth graders. A big thing they heard from parents was consistency. Having to plan for childcare three days a week verse knowing that we have the same plan for every day. Boike said that weighed into the decision.

Boike said all of the teachers are disappointed that they won’t get to see their students walk through the classroom doors on the first day of school, but he is optimistic that they will see them in the classroom before the end of the year.

School is set to begin for district 118 on August 20th.