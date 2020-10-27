Belleville DMV closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Driver Services facility is closing its doors, for the time being after an employee test positive for COVID-19.

The Illinois Secretary of State office says the closure comes out of an abundance of caution. The driver services facility located at 400 W. Main in Belleville will be closed until November 6.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has gotten involved and all other employees there will be quarantined for 14 days as the building is sanitized and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

If you have an ID that is about to expire the state has already extended the renewal date to February 1 of 2021 and license plate stickers are still extended it to November 1 2020.

In the meantime, Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding folks that they can do a lot of their business online. However, if you have to go in person they want to remind you to wear a mask, social distance, and be prepared to wait outside since there’s a limit on how many people they can have inside at once.

Again those facilities expected to open on November 6 but for the time being people can visit the Mascoutah, Granite City, or Edwardsville locations.

Map of Illinois coronavirus cases:

Loading…