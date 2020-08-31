Belleville handing out free masks to all residents at select city buildings

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Throughout the month of August, Belleville has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and city leadership has taken notice, so now they’re trying to make it as easy as possible for folks to pick up a free mask at six locations.

With 85,500 free masks to distribute, that means each Belleville resident can receive two.

Just walk inside the city’s parks and recreation office, city hall, fire house 4, the community and general assistance office, residential and commercial development services, or the Belleville Police Department, and the masks should be sitting out for the taking.

The mayor says it’s not only important for personal safety and the safety of others, but also for businesses so that restrictions can eventually ease because without their tax base, the city’s funds for first responders and other services could be in jeopardy.

Belleville has also continued to cancel more upcoming events on their calendar.

If you have trouble getting to one of the free mask locations you can also contact your alderperson and they’ll deliver them.