Woman killed in Belleville house fire this morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman was killed in a Belleville, Illinois house fire Tuesday morning.

The emergency call came in at about 6:30 a.m. for a 121-year-old home on fire in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Street off McKinley. Belleville Fire Department Chief JP Penet said crews discovered the woman deceased inside the back of the home. Penet said crews brought the woman outside of the home and put her in the care of EMS.

Fire crews also found a young child in the front room of the home. The young child was taken out of the home and put in the care of two adult males who were also occupants of the home. The two adult males had already gotten out of the home by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.

It is unknown at this time how badly the child was injured.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this time what caused the fire.

