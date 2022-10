BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A tail-wagging good time is expected Sunday in downtown Belleville.

It’s the annual Howl-oh-ween Pet Parade sponsored by the Belleville Area Humane Society. Pets and their owners are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest at 11:00 a.m. One of the costume contest judges is FOX 2’s own John Pertzborn.

Registration opens at 10:00 a.m. The block party also starts at 10: a.m. The parade begins at 1:00 p.m.