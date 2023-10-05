BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Humane Society is treating 14 dogs as the St. Louis area sees a spike in dogs surrendered from commercial breeders.

According to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, shelters around the St. Louis region are helping more than 130 dogs in need of care. The foundation is also covering the costs associated with preparing these rescued dogs for travel with vaccinations and health certificates.

Among the dogs rescued include Boston Terriers, Poodle mixes, Pomeranians, Dachshunds and Pekinese breeds.

The Humane Society of Missouri has also been busy, treating 106 dogs across several counties throughout the state of Missouri, including Pettis, Ripley, Perry, and Harrison.