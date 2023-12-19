BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A 37-year-old Belleville man is accused of a shooting that left one man dead and two people wounded.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22, 2023, in the 500 block of Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis police found one victim, Marshon Martin, dead at the scene. Martin was 19. Two additional victims were treated for gunshots at area hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Local police requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police’s Public Safety Enforcement Group.

Over the next several weeks, investigators identified Travione Willis as the shooter.

On Dec. 4, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Willis in absentia with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery of a firearm.

U.S. Marshals located and arrested Willis on Dec. 19 in Belleville. Willis remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.