ST. LOUIS – A Belleville, Illinois man who traveled to Brentwood, Missouri in 2020 to have sex with an underage boy was sentenced Tuesday in federal court.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Kenneth Rogers pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Rogers made contact with a man on the dating app Grindr on March 31, 2020. During their online conversation, Rogers made arrangements to have sex with that individual’s 14-year-old younger brother. Rogers did not realize the “older brother” he was communicating with was actually an undercover sergeant with the St. Louis County Police Department.

Rogers continued the conversation into June 2020 across a variety of apps and sent child pornography to the undercover officer before the arranged meet-up. Sometime in June, Rogers visited Brentwood thinking he was going to have sex with the 14-year-old. Instead, he was met by police and arrested.

Investigators found 199 images and 88 videos containing child pornography on Rogers’ phone.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Rogers to 25 years in federal prison for his crimes.

This isn’t the end of Rogers’ legal woes. He also faces charges stemming from the production and distribution of child pornography in federal court in the Southern District of Illinois.