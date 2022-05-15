ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – U.S. Marshals and members of the Illinois State Police tracked down and arrested a Belleville man over the weekend wanted for an April 2021 murder.

According to an ISP spokesperson, Deandre Cotton was arrested on Saturday, May 14 just after 8:45 a.m. Law enforcement tracked Cotton to an apartment building in the 700 block of Morehouse Court in East St. Louis. Cotton hid in a crawlspace, forcing police to evacuate the building before locating him.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cotton with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cotton is being held at St. Clair County Jail on a $1.25 million bond.

Prosecutors and police allege that on April 19, 2021, Cotton shot and killed a 33-year-old in the parking lot of the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center. Investigators identified Cotton as a person of interest on April 23 and an arrest warrant was issued.

Prior to his arrest, Cotton managed to avoid law enforcement for nearly 13 months.