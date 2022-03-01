Belleville man charged for possession of child pornography

BELLEVILE- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and members of the ICAC taskforce, have taken Belleville, IL resident Garret W. Pelch into custody for multiple counts of child pornography.

Computer equipment was seized from Pelch’s home Monday by the Sheriff’s Department after evidence of child pornography was discovered on it.

According to Chief of Investigations Captain Bruce Fleshern, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Pelch with:

1 Count of Possession of Child Pornography- victim under 13: Class 2 Felony

6 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography – victim under 18: Class 2 Felony

Pelch currently remains held at the St. Clair County Jail, with bail set at $150,000.

No victims have been identified.

If your child has had contact with Garrett W. Pelch in the past, and reveals any suspicious activity please contact Investigator Chris Hoernis at 618-825-5779.