ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A Belleville man is in custody for a homicide that took place over the weekend in East St. Louis.

Dayman Warren Jr. of Granite City was found shot on Oct. 1 in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a St. Louis area hospital. Warren was 27.

East St. Louis police contacted the Illinois State Police to assist in the investigation.

Authorities arrested Terrell Amerson, 27, for the murder that same day.

On Tuesday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Amerson with first-degree murder, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

Amerson is being held without bond at the East St. Louis Police Department.