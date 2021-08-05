Belleville man charged with aggravated DUI for July crash

FREEBURG, Ill. – A Belleville man is charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence after a crash last month in Freeburg, Ill.

Police say Terrence Bailey, Jr, 34, was driving on Pleasant Ridge School Road when he drove through a stop sign.

Bailey’s vehicle hit a GMC Acadia driven by a 27-year-old woman. A medical helicopter was called to the crash and everyone was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bailey is also charged with driving on a revoked license, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.