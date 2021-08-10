Belleville man convicted for attempting to arrange sex with a child

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville man faces 10 years to life in federal prison after being convicted of a sex crime.

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury found Sean Van Horn guilty of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to court documents, Van Horn responded on Apr. 29, 2020, to a Craigslist ad placed by FBI agents advertising incest.

Van Horn began exchanging emails with an undercover agent who claimed to be the father of a 10-year-old girl. Over the next month, Van Horn sent the agent several messages describing—in graphic detail—the specific sex acts he wanted to perform on the girl. Van Horn also asked to meet with the undercover agent and his fictitious daughter so he could have sex with her.

FBI agents arrested Van Horn on May 28 when he showed up at a prearranged location in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The jury saw Van Horn’s graphic messages to the undercover agent and also heard a recorded phone call Van Horn made to his girlfriend while he was in custody, in which he admitted to being on Craigslist, “doing things I shouldn’t have been doing.”

Van Horn will be sentenced on Nov. 16.