Belleville man dies, another injured in Jersey County, Illinois crash

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A Belleville man died and a St. Louis man was injured in a crash Wednesday in Jersey County, Illinois.

A truck pulling a semi-trailer and a car were both traveling northbound on US 67 approaching Ingham Lane Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. when the car “attempted to cut between [the truck] and a vehicle in the slow lane.”

The Illinois State Police said the car then hit the passenger side rear of the trailer being pulled by the truck. The car then went off of the roadway to the east and came to rest against a construction zone sign.

John Hawkins, 72, from Belleville died and Paul Hawkins, 46, from Saint Louis was taken to a hospital with injuries. Both were riding in the car.

The truck came to a stop in the fast lane south of Ingham Lane.