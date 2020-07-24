Belleville mayor to recommend street closures remain until mid-November, extending outdoor dining

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert told FOX 2 News Thursday that he intends to recommend the city keep three downtown Belleville streets closed to allow restaurants to continue to use outdoor dining on closed city streets.

Before Illinois entered Phase 3 of its reopening at the end of May, Belleville city leaders approved closing blocks of High, Jackson and Church streets to allow restaurants to open outdoor dining options for its guests. The plan was only supposed to last until August 30. But Mayor Eckert said he would like to see it to stay until mid-November.

“Usually by the middle of November, the weather starts to change, but we have some usually beautiful days in the fall and people love to sit outside,” Eckert said. “I think that by keeping this intact it will help the businesses.”

“I think it’s a great idea, we can take advantage of any days that the weather will give us, to utilize those to keep bringing capital in,” said Bennie Parr, owner of Bennie’s Pizza Pub, located in downtown Belleville. “The city’s been really good working with us in offering as much help as they can and anyway they can.”

When Illinois allowed indoor dining options, the outdoor dining areas remained busy.

“Without it, I think a lot of the businesses would still be closed,” Parr said. “It’s been tremendous in trying to help the public, to serve them, and a lot of people are utilizing that, versus eating indoors.”

He said his family only chooses to eat at restaurants when they can sit outdoors and believes many others have the same thoughts.

The mayor said the city has not received any complaints about their decision to close the blocks, even though it likely took people a few extra minutes around the closed areas.

The mayor also said that as COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Illinois, he would like to see the streets remain closed, in case Illinois leaders decide to reverse course and rollback some of its reopening phases.