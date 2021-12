BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A mobile home in Belleville, Illinois was severely damaged in a fire Monday morning.

The fire was in the 2400 block of Royal Mine Road.

A man was cooking inside of the home when the fire started. He did get out safely.

