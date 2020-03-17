Belleville mother, toddler son killed in early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A mother and her son died Tuesday after an early morning fire in Belleville, Illinois.

The Belleville Fire Department has handed off the investigation to police.

The fire began before 2 a.m. The young family inside was likely sleeping with no idea of the danger.

Fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Helena Peoples, 24, and her son, 3-year-old Jimmie Flowers, died in the fire. The home has since been boarded up.

Firefighters found Peoples and Flowers unconscious in the home and not breathing. They were rushed to Belleville Memorial Hospital, just two blocks down the road, where they were pronounced dead.

There’s been no word on how the flames started or if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

Fox 2 has reached out to the Belleville Police Department but there’s been no word back on any additional information.