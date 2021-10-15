Belleville nurse among several stealing drugs from Metro East patients

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A Belleville nurse is the latest local healthcare worker to be charged for taking medication from patients. The Department of Justice says that Angela Mohler, 40, pled guilty to five counts of obtaining drugs by fraud.

Mohler worked as a nurse at senior care and nursing facilities in Edwardsville, Belleville, Lebanon, and Caseyville from 2018 to 2021. She stole pain medications like oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine from vulnerable patients.

After taking the drugs the patient’s records were modified or destroyed by Mohler to cover up the thefts. Her patients would sometimes suffer because they never got their pain medication.

Several medical professional have been charged in 2021 with stealing medication from patients. Krista Brenner is a nurse indicted on similar charges in April. She worked at senior care facilities in the Metro East. Joseph Mattingly, 42, was sentenced for stealing pain medication from residents while working at a center for adults with intellectual disabilities in 2018.

Do you know anyone who may be involved in criminal activity in healthcare or public aid programs? Report them to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by calling 1-800-447-8477.