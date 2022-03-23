MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A nurse was sentenced to 12 months of probation for failing to perform CPR to save the life of a nursing home patient in Madison County nearly five years ago.

Christy McCall, 45, of Belleville, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct on March 14, 2021.

Illinois State Police said coworkers at the Collinsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center alerted McCall that a resident was unresponsive. Police said McCall did not enter the patient’s room to render medical aid, which ultimately contributed to the resident’s death.

The investigation began on August 1, 2017, when the nursing home’s administrator notified the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Bureau.

McCall initially faced charges of criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in death and criminal neglect of a long-term care facility resident resulting in injury. By pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to dismiss those charges.

Aside from her probation sentence, McCall must pay $1,039 in fines and fees. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation also suspended McCall’s nursing license.