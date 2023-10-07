BELLEVILLE, Ill. – One person is dead after a shooting Saturday in Belleville, according to the Belleville Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting around noon near First Street and West B Street. When they arrived, they learned the victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not yet disclosed any suspect information or what might have led up to the shooting.

Police, however, noted that at this point of the investigation, the shooting is not believed to be connected to the city’s large chili cook-off community event this weekend.

“Detectives do not believe this incident was in any way related to the Chili Cook-off, nor do police believe anyone at the Cook-off is in immediate danger,” said the Belleville Police Department via Facebook.

Additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.