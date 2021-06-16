Belleville police investigate late-night carjacking

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville woman says a carjacker surprised her outside her own home and stole her vehicle.

According to a spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department, the incident took place around 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Commercial Street.

Officers met with the victim, who said she was walking from her car to her residence when a man approached and demanded her car keys.

The man knocked her to the ground, took the keys, and drove off in a red Chevy Cruze with Illinois plates AZ43997.

The suspect did not display a weapon and the victim was not injured, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately 5’9” with a medium building, wearing dark pants and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the crime and/or location of the victim’s vehicle should call the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212.