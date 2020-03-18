Belleville resident becomes first African-American woman to run for Senate as a Republican

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville woman made history when she launched her campaign a year ago to be Illinois’ next US senator.

“I’ve been welcomed with open arms from a lot of Republicans, dyed in the wool Republicans,” said Peggy Hubbard.

Hubbard is the first African-American woman to run as a Republican for the US Senate in Illinois.

The former police officer and Navy veteran canvassed the Land of Lincoln searching for votes by talking to farmers and milking cows.

“I slept in my truck in cornfields, I blew the gasket on my Harley going across the state talking to Illinoisans,” she said.

Hubbard campaigned on immigration, jobs for Illinoisans, and lower taxes. And while she didn't win the primary, Hubbard said she’s not done with politics.

“I’m just getting started,” she said. “I’m just getting started.”

Hubbard said she wants to be the new face of the Republican Party.