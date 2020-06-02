Breaking News
Belleville restaurants see success thanks to street closures

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Restaurants in Belleville had a successful weekend thanks, in part, to street closures implemented by the city to give restaurants more patio space.

Several side streets off Main Street in downtown Belleville were closed last week to allow for extra patio space for social distancing.

Bennie Parr, owner of Bennie’s Pizza Pub, said the weekend went really well for everyone. A lot of people were visiting several restaurants to spread the love and support to the entire street.

Parr saw so much business on Friday that they had to close the takeaway dining and call-in orders to focus on customers at the restaurant.

The restaurants are allowed to serve alcohol on street patios but they are not allowed to set up bars outside.

But starting today, bars or restaurants with a liquor license can serve drinks for pickup and delivery. This means cocktails can be sold and delivered in a sealed, labeled container.

This new measure may allow for more changes to these businesses down here in Belleville; regardless, business is good.

