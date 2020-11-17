Belleville Township High School switching back to remote learning

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – High schools in Belleville will go to full remote learning again soon.

The board of Belleville Township High School District 201 announced Monday night they will be going back to remote learning starting November 23 until their winter break.

The move affects Belleville East and Belleville West high schools.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News