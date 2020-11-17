BELLEVILLE, Ill. – High schools in Belleville will go to full remote learning again soon.
The board of Belleville Township High School District 201 announced Monday night they will be going back to remote learning starting November 23 until their winter break.
The move affects Belleville East and Belleville West high schools.
Latest headlines:
- Second stimulus checks: Biden pushes for Congress to pass relief now
- Money Saver: Men’s Under Armour Rival Full Zip Hoodie, two for $50
- Tim’s Travels: What are you doing for Thanksgiving dessert?
- Belleville Township High School switching back to remote learning
- Developing: Herculaneum Police Department and city hall on fire