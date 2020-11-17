Belleville Township High School switching back to remote learning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – With St. Louis County just beginning its new shutdown, Illinois has had two weeks to see if that strategy is working. Restaurants in the Metro East say the numbers so far are proving them right.

Kim Gallagher of TR’s Place in Belleville said the shutdown is, “…clearly not working, so we’re clearly not the problem.” Gallagher, a single mother, added, “We’re doing our part and the numbers are still going up. It’s clear that that’s not where the problem is and in the meantime our employees are feeling the devastating effects of this.”