Belleville woman dies following Monday night house fire

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A well-known member of the Belleville community died Monday night when a fire destroyed the home she shared with her husband.

Fire crews were called to the 5600 block of West Main Street near the intersection of Frank Scott Parkway to a house fire with a heavy smoke presence.

There was a report of someone trapped inside.

Fire Chief Tom Pour said Carla DeMonbrine and her husband were both outside of the burning house at one point during the fire, but she went back inside for unknown reasons.

Crews found DeMonbrine in the house and brought her out to be transported to the hospital where she died.

The Pastor of Saint Matthew United Methodist Church said DeMonbrine was a member who had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up any room.

“She had a smile on her face. She loved the Lord and loved her church. She loved people and loved unconditionally helping children,” Pastor Bob Swickard said.

DeMonbrine’s community said she was always lending a helping and was an active volunteer in her church. She will be missed.

The fire is still under investigation but is said to have started in the kitchen.