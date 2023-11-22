BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville man is behind bars on felony charges in a child sex crimes case.

Prosecutors have charged Thomas Conner III, 38, with two counts of involuntary servitude of a minor, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and solicitation of a sex act.

Charges stem from a July 2022 tip alleging that Conner had sexually assaulted a minor. Illinois State Police and the FBI are investigating the allegation. U.S. Marshals arrested Conner at his home on Tuesday.

Conner is now jailed in St. Clair County, Illinois.