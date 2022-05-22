Story name:

Canonical URL

Written by: Stacker

Description:

Best counties to retire to in Illinois

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Illinois using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here.

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Illinois.

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes

#25. Macon County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Forsyth (A), Mount Zion (A-), Long Creek (B+)

#24. Ford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Gibson City (B+), Paxton (B+), Dix Township (B+)

#23. Pike County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Pittsfield (B), Newburg Township (B), Pittsfield Township (B-)

#22. Sangamon County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Leland Grove (A+), Chatham (A), Rochester (A)

#21. Hamilton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: McLeansboro (B), Dahlgren Township (B), McLeansboro Township (B)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois

#20. Crawford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Robinson (B+), Robinson Township (B+), Martin Township (B)

#19. Montgomery County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Litchfield (B), Hillsboro (B), Nokomis (B)

#18. Adams County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Quincy (B), Ellington Township (B+), Melrose Township (B+)

#17. Jersey County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Jerseyville (B), Elsah (A+), Jersey Township (B)

#16. Franklin County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Benton (B-), Christopher (C+), West Frankfort (C+)

You may also like: Illinois’ climate has warmed by 2.10° F since 1970

#15. Madison County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Glen Carbon (A+), Edwardsville (A), Maryville (A-)

#14. Massac County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Metropolis (B-), Brookport (B), Joppa (C+)

#13. Macoupin County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Carlinville (B+), Virden (B-), Staunton (B-)

#12. Edgar County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Paris (B), Brouilletts Creek Township (B), Paris Township (B)

#11. Menard County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (A-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Petersburg (B+), Athens (B+), Lake Petersburg (B-)

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Illinois

#10. Mercer County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Aledo (B), Viola (B), North Henderson Township (B)

#9. Saline County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Harrisburg (B-), Eldorado (B-), Cottage Township (B)

#8. White County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)

– Top places to live: Carmi (B-), Hawthorne Township (B), Phillips Township (B)

#7. Henderson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C-)

– Top places to live: Rozetta Township (B+), Lomax Township (B), Terre Haute Township (B)

#6. Jo Daviess County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (C), outdoor activities (B+)

– Top places to live: Galena (A), East Dubuque (B-), The Galena Territory (A-)

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 80s in Illinois

#5. Marshall County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Hopewell Township (B), Henry (B), Lacon Township (B)

#4. Williamson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Carterville (A), Crainville (A-), Cambria (B+)

#3. Clay County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (C)

– Top places to live: Flora (B-), Harter Township (B-), Xenia (B-)

#2. Hancock County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Carthage (B+), Hamilton (B), Wilcox Township (A)

#1. Carroll County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B)

– Top places to live: Savanna (B-), Rock Creek-Lima Township (A-), Lanark (B+)

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Illinois